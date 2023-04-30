Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.304 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in five games this year (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
