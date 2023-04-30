The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Hayes has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (29.6%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In six games this year (22.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
