Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (29.6%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In six games this year (22.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
