Miguel Andújar Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Andújar At The Plate (2022)
- Andujar hit .235 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Andujar got a base hit in 22 out of 36 games last season (61.1%), with more than one hit in eight of those contests (22.2%).
- He hit a long ball once out of 36 games a year ago, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Andujar picked up an RBI in 12 games last year out 36 (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.177
|.316
|OBP
|.188
|.414
|SLG
|.194
|6
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|11/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.