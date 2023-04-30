After going 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Andújar At The Plate (2022)

  • Andujar hit .235 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Andujar got a base hit in 22 out of 36 games last season (61.1%), with more than one hit in eight of those contests (22.2%).
  • He hit a long ball once out of 36 games a year ago, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Andujar picked up an RBI in 12 games last year out 36 (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 17
.286 AVG .177
.316 OBP .188
.414 SLG .194
6 XBH 1
1 HR 0
13 RBI 4
16/4 K/BB 11/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 17
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.