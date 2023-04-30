Sunday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) versus the Washington Nationals (9-17) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 30.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (2-1, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (1-4, 2.93 ERA).

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Pittsburgh has been at least -140 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 154 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule