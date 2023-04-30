Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won all seven of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Pittsburgh has played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter and won them all.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 58.3%.

In the 28 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-0).

The Pirates have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 11-4 9-4 11-4 14-6 6-2

