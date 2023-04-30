Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 34 total home runs.

Pittsburgh is second in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank fifth in the majors with a .267 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (154 total runs).

The Pirates are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .346.

The Pirates strike out 7.9 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).

The Pirates average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Oviedo is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Oviedo will look to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-1 Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/29/2023 Nationals W 6-3 Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals - Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Shane McClanahan 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Rich Hill Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Vince Velásquez Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

