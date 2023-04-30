Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) will clash with Alex Call and the Washington Nationals (9-17) at Nationals Park on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+115). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-1, 3.03 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (1-4, 2.93 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Wanting to wager on the Pirates and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (-140), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite seven times this season and have won all of those games.

The Pirates have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates won each of the six games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won eight of 25 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 4th

