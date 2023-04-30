Oddsmakers have set player props for Bryan Reynolds, Alex Call and others when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Oviedo will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 5.1 6 5 4 4 2 at Rockies Apr. 19 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Cardinals Apr. 14 7.0 6 1 1 10 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 9 6.2 5 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Apr. 3 4.2 6 5 4 4 4

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 31 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .313/.348/.566 slash line on the year.

Reynolds will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with five doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI (23 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.361/.483 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Alex Call Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Call Stats

Call has two doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .253/.371/.354 slash line on the season.

Call has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .323 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Call Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Mets Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Apr. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 24 hits with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

He's slashing .282/.351/.400 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

