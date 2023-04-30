Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Nationals on April 30, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bryan Reynolds, Alex Call and others when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Oviedo Stats
- Johan Oviedo (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Oviedo will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|5.1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|at Rockies
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|10
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 9
|6.2
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 3
|4.2
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 31 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .313/.348/.566 slash line on the year.
- Reynolds will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with five doubles, two walks and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI (23 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.361/.483 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Alex Call Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Call Stats
- Call has two doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .253/.371/.354 slash line on the season.
- Call has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .323 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.
Call Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Keibert Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Ruiz Stats
- Keibert Ruiz has 24 hits with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.
- He's slashing .282/.351/.400 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Twins
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
