Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .286 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Castro is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Castro has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (22.2%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Castro has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (six of 27), with two or more RBI four times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this year (22.2%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings