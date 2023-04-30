Tucupita Marcano -- batting .300 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .241 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Marcano has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.

Marcano has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this year.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

