Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- batting .300 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .241 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Marcano has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
- Marcano has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Gray (1-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.