Jack Hughes and Artemi Panarin are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers play at Prudential Center on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Devils vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 99 points in 78 games (43 goals and 56 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 6

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 81 games, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 0

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Dougie Hamilton has 22 goals and 53 assists for New Jersey.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Panarin has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 63 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the New York offense with 92 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 20 0 0 0 2

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Mika Zibanejad is one of the top contributors for New York with 91 total points (1.1 per game), with 39 goals and 52 assists in 82 games.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 29 1 1 2 2 at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Devils Apr. 20 0 1 1 2

