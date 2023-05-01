The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) have the 19th-ranked odds in Major League Baseball to win the World Series, at +8000 as of May 3. To win the NL Central, the Pirates' odds are +550 (fourth in the division).

Pirates MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +8000 19th (+8000, bet $100 to win $8000) To Win the NL Central +550 - (+550, bet $100 to win $550)

Pirates Standings Information

In the NL Central, the Pirates are in first place, 1.5 games in front of the Brewers.

Team Games Back 1 Pittsburgh Pirates - 2 Milwaukee Brewers 1.5 3 Chicago Cubs 4.5 4 Cincinnati Reds 7 5 St. Louis Cardinals 10

Pirates Team Stats

The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

The Pirates have won all of the 13 games this season when they hit two or more homers.

Pittsburgh has won each of its 10 games this season when collecting five or more extra-base hits.

The Pirates have a 10-2 record in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Pittsburgh has gone 17-2 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Pirates Next Game Information

Pirates Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Bryan Reynolds +3000 - - .327/.368/.582 5 HR 23 RBI Ke'Bryan Hayes +15000 - - .222/.281/.350 1 HR 9 RBI Jack Suwinski +15000 - - .260/.371/.575 6 HR 18 RBI Mitch Keller - +10000 - 3-1 3.32 ERA 10.6 K/9 Johan Oviedo - +10000 - 2-2 4.78 ERA 8.4 K/9 Roansy Contreras - +15000 - 3-2 4.09 ERA 7.4 K/9

Pirates' Top Players

Bryan Reynolds has helped lead the team's lineup this season, batting .327/.368/.582 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI.

So far this season, Andrew McCutchen is batting .247 with six home runs, 16 runs, 15 RBI, four stolen bases, and a 14.5% walk rate.

At the dish, Carlos Santana has been one of the team's more productive hitters, registering a .269/.350/.413 triple slash with nine doubles, two home runs, 14 walks and 17 RBI.

Connor Joe has hit .295/.386/.602 this season with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 11 RBI.

