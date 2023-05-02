Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is hitting .256 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has an RBI in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), with two or more runs three times (11.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings