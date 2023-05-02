The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .150 with a double and four walks.

Hedges has a hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 15 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings