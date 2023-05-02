Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .150 with a double and four walks.
- Hedges has a hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 15 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.10 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.
- Over his eight appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .303 against him. He has a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
