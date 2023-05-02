The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .150 with a double and four walks.
  • Hedges has a hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.10 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.
  • Over his eight appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .303 against him. He has a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
