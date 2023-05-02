Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .926, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .573 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .444 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 55.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (87.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (62.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.10 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .303 against him this season. He has a 7.56 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight appearances.
