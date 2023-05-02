The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .926, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .573 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .444 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 14.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 55.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (62.5%)

