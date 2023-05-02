Carlos Santana -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .276.
  • Santana has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.10).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Guerra will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old righty has eight appearances in relief this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .303 against him this season. He has a 7.56 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight games.
