On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.387) and total hits (23) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Joe has had a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year (33.3%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.10).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.
  • In eight games this season, he has put up a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .303 against him.
