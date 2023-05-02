Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .231.
- In 60.7% of his 28 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Hayes has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 28 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.10 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Guerra will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has appeared in relief eight times this season.
- In eight games this season, he has put up a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .303 against him.
