Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is batting .294 with a double and five walks.
- In six of 12 games this season (50.0%), Mathias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this season.
- In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.10).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the least in the league.
- Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .303 against him this season. He has a 7.56 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight games.
