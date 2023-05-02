The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is batting .294 with a double and five walks.

In six of 12 games this season (50.0%), Mathias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 12 games this season.

In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings