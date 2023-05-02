Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) facing off at Tropicana Field (on May 2) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Javy Guerra versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-1).

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Pirates vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (156 total).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.59 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Pirates Schedule