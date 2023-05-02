Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 29 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 11-5 9-5 11-4 14-7 6-2

