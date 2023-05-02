The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Pirates vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.

Fueled by 104 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks third in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Pittsburgh has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 156.

The Pirates have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Pirates rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.59 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Roansy Contreras (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Contreras will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-1 Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/29/2023 Nationals W 6-3 Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi

