On Tuesday, May 2 at 6:40 PM ET, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) in the series opener at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Javy Guerra - TB (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 28 times and won 23, or 82.1%, of those games.

The Rays have a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won two of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 4th

