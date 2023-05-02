The NL-leading Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) visit the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays (23-6), at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rays will give the ball to Javy Guerra and the Pirates will turn to Roansy Contreras (3-1, 3.58 ERA).

Pirates vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Guerra - TB (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

The Pirates are sending Contreras (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.

Contreras is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Contreras is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javy Guerra

The Rays will send Guerra to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old righty has pitched in relief eight times already this season, but will make his first start.

He has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 7.56, a 0.56 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.280.

