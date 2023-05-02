The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .286.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
  • Castro is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six games this year (22.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.10 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Guerra will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander has eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In eight appearances this season, he has compiled a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .303 against him.
