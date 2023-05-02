In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers square off.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Golden State has a 35-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors score are only 2.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Golden State is 35-15 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 33-18 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers put up only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors are averaging 119.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 118.2 points per contest.

Golden State allows 111.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 122.5 when playing on the road.

The Warriors are draining 17.1 threes per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (16.2 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers put up 117 points per game, 0.3 less than on the road (117.3). Defensively they allow 113.8 points per game at home, 5.6 less than on the road (119.4).

This season the Lakers are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries