Andrew McCutchen -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen is hitting .247 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • McCutchen has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (18.5%).
  • He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 27), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.8%).
  • In 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 16
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.03 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
  • McClanahan (5-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
