Andrew McCutchen -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is hitting .247 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (18.5%).

He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 27), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.8%).

In 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings