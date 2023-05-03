Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After batting .143 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .143 with a double and five walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In three games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.03 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.12), 22nd in WHIP (1.088), and 11th in K/9 (11.1).
