After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.

Santana has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (40.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

