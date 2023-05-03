After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.03).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
