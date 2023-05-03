Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.03).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
