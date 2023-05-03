See the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently has just one player listed, as the Celtics ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

The 76ers beat the Celtics 119-115 on Monday when they last played. James Harden led the 76ers to the victory with a team-leading 45 points. Jayson Tatum scored 39 points in the Celtics' loss.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Chest Contusion 11.5 3.1 6.3

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 118 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.1 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers put up only 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the 76ers are posting 111.2 points per game, four fewer points than their season average (115.2).

Philadelphia knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

The 76ers' 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in the NBA, and the 110.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank eighth in the league.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 217

