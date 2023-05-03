Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe leads Pittsburgh with 25 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
  • Joe has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including multiple hits eight times (32.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this season (32.0%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.03 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th.
