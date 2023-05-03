Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Carolina Hurricanes are set for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. Oddsmakers list the Devils as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +100 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.0
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.0)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 15-9-24 in overtime matchups.
- Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).
- Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (6-8-3 record).
- The Hurricanes are 48-5-5 in the 58 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 101 points).
- In the 23 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).
- In the 69 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-4-3 in those contests (17 points).
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have a 52-22-8 record this season and are 14-8-22 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- New Jersey has earned 42 points (19-6-4) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Devils registered just one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).
- When New Jersey has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 11 points (5-7-1 record).
- The Devils have earned 106 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 45 games and registered 66 points with a record of 32-11-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 18-7-2 to register 38 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|5th
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|13th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|4th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.