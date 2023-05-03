Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .247 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.3% of those games.
- In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this season (five of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), including five multi-run games (17.9%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.03 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (5-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th.
