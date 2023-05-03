After hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .230.

In 62.1% of his games this season (18 of 29), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In six games this season (20.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 48.3% of his games this season (14 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings