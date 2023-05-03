Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .230.
- In 62.1% of his games this season (18 of 29), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In six games this season (20.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 48.3% of his games this season (14 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (5-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
