After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate (2022)

  • Andujar hit .235 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Andujar picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 36 games played (61.1%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (22.2%).
  • He went deep once out of 36 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Andujar drove in a run in 33.3% of his 36 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 12 of 36 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 17
.286 AVG .177
.316 OBP .188
.414 SLG .194
6 XBH 1
1 HR 0
13 RBI 4
16/4 K/BB 11/1
3 SB 1
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • McClanahan (5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
