After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate (2022)

Andujar hit .235 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Andujar picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 36 games played (61.1%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (22.2%).

He went deep once out of 36 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Andujar drove in a run in 33.3% of his 36 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 12 of 36 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 17 .286 AVG .177 .316 OBP .188 .414 SLG .194 6 XBH 1 1 HR 0 13 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 11/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)