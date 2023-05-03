Miguel Andújar Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Andújar At The Plate (2022)
- Andujar hit .235 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Andujar picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 36 games played (61.1%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (22.2%).
- He went deep once out of 36 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Andujar drove in a run in 33.3% of his 36 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 12 of 36 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.177
|.316
|OBP
|.188
|.414
|SLG
|.194
|6
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|11/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- McClanahan (5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
