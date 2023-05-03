The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Taylor Walls and Carlos Santana have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to win. The total is 7 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -210 +170 7 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and won that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 30 chances this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 11-6 9-5 11-5 14-8 6-2

