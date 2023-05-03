How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Pirates vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 34 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 157.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .342 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.62) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.315 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (3-0) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth quality start in a row.
- Keller has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Julio Urías
|4/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Patrick Corbin
|4/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 16-1
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/30/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|5/2/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Javy Guerra
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
