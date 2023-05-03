Yandy Diaz and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 34 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 157.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .342 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.62) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.315 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (3-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth quality start in a row.

Keller has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/29/2023 Nationals W 6-3 Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.