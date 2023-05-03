Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) will face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, May 3. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +185. The total is 7 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Pirates and Rays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+185), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 24, or 82.8%, of those games.

The Rays have played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.