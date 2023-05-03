Rodolfo Castro -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 54th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
  • McClanahan (5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.12), 22nd in WHIP (1.088), and 11th in K/9 (11.1).
