Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is hitting .247 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.97 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
