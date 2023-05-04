On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen is hitting .247 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 17
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.97 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.