After hitting .111 with three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .133 with a double and five walks.

Hedges has a hit in six of 17 games played this season (35.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in three of 17 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings