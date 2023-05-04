Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .269.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (39.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.97 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
