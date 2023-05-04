Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rays.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.386) and total hits (26) this season.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Joe has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (30.8%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (46.2%), including five games with multiple runs (19.2%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.97 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
- Eflin (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
