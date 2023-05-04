The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.386) and total hits (26) this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Joe has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (30.8%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (46.2%), including five games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings