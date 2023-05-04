Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .262.

In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 17.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings