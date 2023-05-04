Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .262.
- In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 17.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.97 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
