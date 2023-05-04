Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .222 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), with at least two hits eight times (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In six games this season (20.0%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.97 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
