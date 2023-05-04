On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .222 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), with at least two hits eight times (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In six games this season (20.0%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

