Thursday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) at 1:10 PM (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (3-0, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Vince Velasquez (4-2, 3.06 ERA).

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (158 total, 5.1 per game).

The Pirates have the ninth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule