Wander Franco and Carlos Santana will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field at Tropicana Field on Thursday, at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors with a .442 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 158.

The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .339.

The Pirates rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.0 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.320 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Vince Velasquez (4-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Velasquez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Nationals W 6-3 Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.