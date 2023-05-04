Zach Eflin will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) on Thursday, May 4 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11), who will answer with Vince Velasquez. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Pirates are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-190). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (4-2, 3.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Pirates and Rays matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 25, or 83.3%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rays have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.