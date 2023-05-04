Oddsmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 36 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.368/.582 so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with eight doubles, six walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .247/.356/.485 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 1 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Vince Velásquez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has recorded 36 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .305/.374/.559 on the year.

Franco has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at White Sox Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 37 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .325/.388/.570 so far this season.

Arozarena takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.