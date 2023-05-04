The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (3-0) versus the Pirates and Vince Velasquez (4-2).

Pirates vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (4-2, 3.06 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Vince Velásquez

Velasquez (4-2) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.

Velasquez is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Velasquez will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (3-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 3.00, a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.143.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

